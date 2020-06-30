Africa’s coronavirus cases top 390,000

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (144,264) and 2,529 deaths. Egypt, meanwhile, has the biggest coronavirus death toll (2,789). Algeria reported 905 fatalities.

PRETORIA, June 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa reached 390,664 after increasing by 10,457 in the past 24 hours, while 9,772 patients died from the virus-related causes across the continent after 220 more fatalities were recorded in a single day, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Tuesday, adding that 185,000 patients recovered on the continent.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 25,133 coronavirus infections and 573 fatalities, followed by Ghana (17,351 and 112).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,429,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 508,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,689,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.