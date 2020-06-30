Early detection enabled lower COVID-19-related death rate in Russia, says WHO

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The readiness of Russia’s healthcare system and early detection made it possible to attain a nationwide reduction in mortality rates due to the coronavirus infection, said Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization representative in Russia during an online session of the 11th InfoSpace forum of Innovative Technologies on Tuesday.

"We repeat that we are confident, although, of course, additional research and estimates are needed, that the level of preparedness of Russia’s healthcare system, early detection, the use of cutting-edge technologies such as computer tomography and the swift analysis of CT scans allowed practically to triage (to screen - TASS) at the early stages those cases which needed hospitalization and practical treatment, and medical care that made it possible to achieve good results in terms of the mortality [rates]," said the official.

According to the latest statistics, over 10,429,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 508,400 deaths have been reported. To date, 647,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 412,650 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,320 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.