Japan advocates further contacts with Russia on peace treaty, pandemic, says envoy

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Japan is interested in further active contacts with Russia on the peace treaty and the coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS.

"From the standpoint of promotion of Japanese-Russian relations, including negotiations on the peace treaty, I consider it important to conduct consultations between our countries on various levels. Such consultations continue even after the novel coronavirus spread," he said.

The Ambassador pointed out that phone calls on high and the highest levels, as well as on the level of the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries took place lately.

"We intend to continue to coordinate the schedule of the high-level political dialogue, while monitoring the coronavirus situation, among other things," the diplomat said.

On May 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed issues of coronavirus prevention during a phone call. The sides agreed to continue contacts on various levels, as the epidemiologic situation stabilizes.