Moldovan, Russian governments have resumed loan talks, says republic's President

CHISINAU, June 27. /TASS/. The governments of Russia and Moldova have resumed the talks on a 200 mln euro loan to be provided by Moscow to Chisinau, the extension of which has been blocked by Moldova’s pro-European opposition via the Constitutional Court, the republic’s President Igor Dodon informed on Saturday as he published on his Facebook page the text of a letter by Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov addressed to Moldovan Finance Minister Serghei Puscuta.

"Referring to the statement by Prime Minister Ion Chicu, let me confirm readiness for resumption of bilateral consultations with the Moldovan side on the issue of provision of a state financial loan worth 200 mln euro to the Moldovan government," according to the statement dated June 23.

Dodon said earlier that he had a short exchange of views with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the dynamics of bilateral relations between Moldova and Russia during the visit to Moscow, after which he continued a more detailed discussion on relevant issues of bilateral relations with Deputy Head of Russian President’s Administration, Special Representative of President on development of trade and economic relations with Moldova Dmitry Kozak.

Russia agreed earlier to extend a loan to Moldova at Dodon’s request, and a relevant agreement was approved by the republic’s government and ratified by the parliament, as well as included in 2020 budgets of both countries. The funds were provided "for the purpose of budget support" for ten years at a rate of 2% per annum. However, Moldova’s pro-European opposition accused the government of not conducting the talks openly enough, as well as criticized a number of provisions of the credit agreement.