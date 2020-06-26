Number of coronavirus cases in Armenia surpasses 23,000

"Over the past day, 759 new coronavirus cases were detected and 814 patients recovered. The total number of the recovered is 12,149, and cases — 23,247," the report said.

YEREVAN, June 26. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 759 in a single day and reached 23,247, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

In hospitals, 13 patients died in 24 hours. Since the onset of the infection, the number of deaths has reached 410.

The situation with the spread of coronavirus in Armenia remains difficult. For the third day in a row, more than 700 cases have been recorded.

The first coronavirus case in Armenia was registered on March 1. On March 16, a state of emergency and strict quarantine were introduced in the country, later these measures were extended until July 13. On May 18, the government lifted all economic restrictions; public transport, restaurants, and shopping centers opened. After that the number of infections rose sharply — on May 25, people were required to wear masks in public places.

In early June, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the scale of violations of pandemic safety standards was disastrous. According to him, the country was on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. On June 8, he dismissed heads of security agencies, noting that they could not keep the situation under control.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,724,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 492,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,260,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 620,794 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 384,152 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,781 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.