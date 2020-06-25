Ukraine sets new daily coronavirus infection record

KIEV, June 25. /TASS/. Ukraine is setting a new record-high of coronavirus cases identified over a 24-hour period for the second day running, as 994 people contracted the virus over the past 24 hours, while 940 new infections were reported yesterday, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council noted in a statement Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the number [of people] who contracted coronavirus increased by 994. Therefore, 40,008 people got ill overall," the statement reads.

Over the past 24 hours, the recovery rate dropped in the country, as 394 recoveries were reported compared to yesterday’s 453. Meanwhile, coronavirus fatalities remained the same, with 16 cases on both days.

Overall, Ukraine has identified 40,008 coronavirus infections, 17,409 patients recovered, while 1,067 people died. Most cases are reported from Kiev (4,528), the Chernovtsy Region (4,478), the Lvov Region (4,423) and the Rovno Region (3,164).

In the past 24 hours, the country conducted 23,905 coronavirus tests.

Earlier, national Health Minister Maxim Stepanov revealed that Ukrainian hospitals are preparing for a second wave of coronavirus. Currently, medical facilities are admitting increasingly more people with severe symptoms, he noted.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.