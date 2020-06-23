Number of coronavirus cases in Finland rises to 7,155

HELSINKI, June 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland increased by 11 over the past day and reached 7,155, the Finnish National Institute of Health and Welfare reported on Tuesday.

One day earlier, 7,144 cases were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 327 deaths have been detected in the country.

From March 19 to May 13, Finland closed its borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since May 14, the borders within the Schengen area have been opened for travel for work purposes and in urgent circumstances, studies in schools and preschool institutions have resumed. In Finland, a ban on gathering in groups of more than 10 people was in effect until the end of May, but from June 1, it increased to 50 people.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,202,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 474,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,953,890 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 599,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 356,429 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,359 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.