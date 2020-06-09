56 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Fifty-six more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Fifty-six coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 3,085.

The center once again warned against indulging in self-treatment and recommended to call a doctor in case of symptoms of acute respiratory diseases.

As of June 9, as many as 198,590 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow. A total of 109,737 patients have recovered.

To date, 485,253 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 242,397 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.