Armenian PM says coronavirus situation gives hope for stabilization

YEREVAN, June 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Armenia is still tense but there is hope for its stabilization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"The epidemic situation concerning the coronavirus infection in our country is still tense but there is hope for stabilization. But we should not relax. On the contrary, we should be still more careful," he said, calling on people to show responsibility and obey by quarantine norms.

"Everyone must wear a face mask and keep social distance," he stressed.