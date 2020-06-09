Armenian PM says coronavirus situation gives hope for stabilization

YEREVAN, June 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Armenia is still tense but there is hope for its stabilization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.
"The epidemic situation concerning the coronavirus infection in our country is still tense but there is hope for stabilization. But we should not relax. On the contrary, we should be still more careful," he said, calling on people to show responsibility and obey by quarantine norms.
"Everyone must wear a face mask and keep social distance," he stressed.
As many as 350 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Armenia during the day and 352 patients recovered. The overall number of coronavirus cases has reached 13,675.
On June 7, Pashinyan said that the real number of those infected might be more than 100,000 and the country’s public health system was overloaded because of mass violations of sanitary norms. He said law enforcement agencies were unable to control the situation.
On the following day, he said he had initiated resignation of senior officials of the National Security Service and police, and the chief of the General Staff.