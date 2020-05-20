Bloomberg edits its article on coronavirus in Russia after embassy’s statement

NEW YORK, May 20. /TASS/. US news agency Bloomberg edited its article about novel coronavirus in Russia shortly after the Russian embassy in Washington demanded that it be refuted.

Earlier, the embassy said the article uses incorrect data about the number of hospital beds in the country. According to real World Bank statistics, Russia had 8.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people in 2013, while the figure for OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries was 3.8. However, the Bloomberg website says there were 3.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people in Russia and 8.2 in OECD in the reported period.

Now the publication bears a note that it had been amended.