Many UK citizens left Russia before air service was suspended, says embassy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Many UK citizens had managed to leave Russia before the air service between both countries was suspended, the UK Embassy in Moscow told TASS on Wednesday.

The embassy informed that UK diplomatic missions usually do not register citizens arriving in foreign states. "On the whole, not many people expressed such a wish [to leave Russia]. Many left earlier, taking into account that the embassy recommended to do that starting March 21," the source said.

"The UK Embassy continues to provide consular aid to UK citizens who were unable to return home for certain reasons. We maintain constant contact with the British community in Russia, Russian official bodies and air carriers," the embassy added.

Starting March 27, Russia has suspended all international flights to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, excluding flights transporting Russian citizens home, cargo flights and postal service flights.

