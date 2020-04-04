Russian Foreign Ministry receives funds for support to Russians stranded abroad

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has received the funds allocated by the government for support to compatriots in need trapped in foreign countries after travel restrictions were imposed over coronavirus, and in the near future the money will be channeled to those citizens. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Saturday.

"The funds allocated by the government for social support (assistance) to the Russian citizens staying on the territories of foreign states and unable to return to the Russian Federation over the spread of the novel coronavirus infection have been deposited on the Foreign Ministry’s account," the diplomat said.

She pointed out that the Foreign Ministry had set up a commission on social support to the Russians abroad.

"The first applications uploaded on the portal of public services are being processed, and payments to those in need will be transferred in the near future. Moreover, the work on the schedule of arrivals of the Russian nationals will be resumed on Monday, as it was announced today by the head of the crisis center Tatiana Alexeevna Golikova," Zakharova explained.