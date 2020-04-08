First Russian express coronavirus test planned to be supplied to Europe, Asia, US

"Supplies are already carried out to many regions and many Russian backbone enterprises, the geography [of supplies] is expanded daily. Supplies to European, Southeast Asian states and the United States are also planned," the statement says.

Per earlier reports, the express test created by Novosibirsk’s MBU was the first Russian test to receive official certification.

NOVOSIBIRSK, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Medical Biological Union (MBU), the developer of the first Russian certified express test for coronavirus, is planning to supply these tests to countries in Europe and Southeast Asia as well as the United States, said the press service for Academpark (Russia’s hi-tech innovation center) where the MBU is listed as resident.

It is noted that the test is created based on the company’s own innovation research. The test takes 40 minutes to return a result with more than 94% accuracy. Therefore, productivity of diagnostic laboratories can be increased fourfold. Scientists are planning to produce up to 500,000 tests a week after reaching the project’s expected capabilities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.