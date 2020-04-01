Russia asks India to open air space for charter flights from some cities — agency

"Taking into consideration the dire circumstances Russian citizens are facing in India, the Ural Airlines was offered to operate some charter flights from the cities of Trivandrum, Chennai, Goa, and Kolkata. Rosaviatsia [the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency], the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia’s embassy in Delhi alongside the air carrier have already requested the Indian authorities to issue permits for the abovementioned flights. The flights are scheduled to be bound for Yekaterinburg," the statement says.

On Tuesday, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said that 155,000 Russian nationals returned to the country between March 10 and March 20. On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that about 25,000 Russians, who want to come back to homeland over coronavirus fears, are staying abroad.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported. So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.