Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry registeres three novel coronavirus cases

BISHKEK, March 18. /TASS/. Three cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kosmosbek Cholponbayev, the Kyrgyz Health Minister, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered three cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the country and they are the first ones to be reported," Cholponbayev told a news conference. "All three patients, diagnosed with the virus, went earlier on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia."

COVID-19 Global Spread

