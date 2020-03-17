Production of world’s first portable coronavirus test to begin in April

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The world’s first portable coronavirus test system is slated for production in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his meeting with the Cabinet Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund will finance the joint research with our Japanese partners, so that we can begin production of the express tests in April already. Potentially, it would be the world’s first portable [coronavirus] express test," Putin underscored.

According to Putin, Russia pays the necessary attention to the task of massively beefing up coronavirus test system production; specialists from various facilities work on it.