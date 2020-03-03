Argentine authorities confirm first coronavirus case in the country

BUENOS AIRES, March 3. /TASS/. Argentine doctors have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, Argentina's Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said on Tuesday.

"We have the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the country," he told a press conference.

The minister said that the person with the coronavirus returned to Argentina from a trip to Europe, including to Italy. The person with the coronavirus is currently hospitalized at a private clinic in Buenos Aires and has been isolated from other patients.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 45 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.