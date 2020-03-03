Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syrian settlement, situation in Idlib on March 5

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on March 5 with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will pay a working visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.
"There are plans to discuss the Syrian settlement, given the current worsening situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the statement said.
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow was committed to the Sochi agreements and Syria’s territorial integrity. Russia "supports Syria’s intention to continue fight against terrorists and terror groups, including those placed on the UN Security Council’s terror groups’ list, and certainly attaches great importance to cooperating with Turkish partners."
Moscow’s position at the upcoming talks will be absolutely consistent and will remain unchanged, he stressed. "This stance was outlined at various levels by President Putin, Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] and also an interdepartmental working group and an interdepartmental delegation that has been working with Turkish colleagues over the past days," Peskov noted.