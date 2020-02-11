Turkey’s Erdogan to reveal new Syria steps on February 12

ANKARA, February 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced Tuesday that he will unveil new measures on Syria on February 12 after Turkish forces came under fire in Syria’s Idlib Province, he said in a speech delivered in Ankara.

"The regime [of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] was seriously hit in Idlib but it is not enough. They will pay a heavy price for attacking our military personnel. Tomorrow, I will reveal the steps we are taking," the Turkish leader stressed.

The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after Russian and Turkish military’s another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists amping up their attacks. As a result, military specialists from Russia and Turkey died. The Syrian army retaliated, striking extremists and capturing the town of Saraqib near Idlib on February 5.

Moreover, Turkish forces were twice caught up in Syrian army fire on February 3 and 10, ten military servicemen and three civilian personnel were killed.