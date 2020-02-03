Russia imposes temporary ban on air travel of foreigners from China

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Foreign citizens travelling from China by air will be prohibited from entering the Russian territory starting from Tuesday, February 4, according to a decree published by the Russian government on Monday night.

"The Russian transport ministry, jointly with the Federal Security Service, the Federal Customs service and the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare [Rospotrebnadzor] should temporarily restrict the entry of foreign citizens from the territory of the Chinese People’s Republic by air, except for the air travel border crossing point in Moscow (Sheremetyevo)," the governmental decree reads

The ban is not applicable to "citizens of states members of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as air crews, members of official delegations and individuals who have a Russian residence permit."