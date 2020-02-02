Number of people infected with coronavirus in China’s Hubei province goes up by 2,103

TASS, February 3. The number of people infected with the infamous coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China’s Hubei province rose by 2,103 by Wednesday morning to over 11,100 people, with the death toll in the region reaching 350, according to the statement released on the official website of the province’s healthcare committee.

Out of reported infection cases, 1,033 were revealed in the administrative center of the province, the city of Wuhan, the statement said. Another 56 people infected with coronavirus-induced pneumonia died, as of 12:00 a.m. February 3 local time (6:00 p.m. Moscow time).

China’s Wangyi news portal reported earlier citing official data from Chinese regions that the number of people infected with the virus in China increased by 109 by Sunday night to 14,489, with the death toll of 304, and 418 patients were released from hospitals.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in Wuhan. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. This new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in another 23 countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as an international emergency.