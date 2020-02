New Turkish military convoy crosses border with Syria - TV

TASS, February 2. A Turkish military convoy has crossed the border with Syria, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the new convoy consists of several dozen armored vehicles, including tanks.

Asharq Al-Awsat reported that at least 40 armored vehicles and tanks of the Turkish army had crossed the border through the Kafr Lusein checkpoint located in the north of Syria’s Idlib Governorate.

On January 28, Al Arabiya reported that a Turkish convoy consisting of 30 vehicles, including 12 armored vehicles carrying equipment had crossed the border with Syria through the Kafr Lusein checkpoint.

Earlier, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that the Syrian forces had surrounded a Turkish observation point in Maar Hattat, a Syrian village in the Idlib governorate. On December 23, another Turkish post in Sarman, in the south of the Idlib governorate, was besieged.

The Syrian army’s command launched an offensive in Idlib on December 19, 2019. The forces have liberated 46 settlements in the south and the east of the governorate, regaining control over 320 square kilometers of the territory.

Idlib is the only Syrian region that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. A northern de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants and their families who were reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and in Syria’s southern regions. Twelve Turkish army’s observation points are operating in the Idlib governorate.