Iranian foreign minister accuses Trump of cultural terrorism

TEHRAN, January 27. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that US President Donald Trump’s threats to attack various targets in Iran, many of them on the UNESCO World Heritage list, amount to cultural terrorism.

"The US president’s threats to destroy cultural objects in Iran amount to international cultural terrorism," IRNA news agency quotes him as saying. "This is a continuation of Washington’s [policy] aimed to violate international law in order to break the resistance of the Iranian people."

According to the minister, "on the one hand, [the US] uses economic terrorism to restrict access of the Iranian people to food and medicine." "On the other hand, they use state terrorism, killing one of the most beloved figures in the country and in the region — General Qasem Soleimani," he stated.