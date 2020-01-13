Sarraj signs settlement document, Haftar takes pause until morning, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and head of Libya’s High Council of State Khaled al-Mishri have signed the draft document on the settlement in the country, while commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar has taken a pause until Tuesday morning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"[The parties] discussed the document, which will enable them to specify issues related to the ceasefire. <…> The draft final document of today’s meeting was considered in detail. It was a matter of serious negotiations," Lavrov said. "Chairman of Libya’s Government of National Accord Mr. Sarraj and Chairman of the High Council of State Mr. al-Mishri have just signed it. Field Marshal Haftar, the commander of the LNA, and President of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh [Issa] view this document in a positive light and asked for extra time until next morning to decide on signing [it]. I hope this decision will be positive," he said.