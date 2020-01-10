Date to sign deal with US expected soon, says Taliban

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) expects that a date to sign a peace agreement with the United States will be fixed in the near future, Spokesman for the Taliban’s Qatar office Mohammad Sohail Shaheen told TASS on Friday.

"A date to sign the agreement has not been fixed. We expect to fix it soon," he said in response to a question.

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier in an interview with TASS that the United States and the Taliban had agreed that Russia and several other countries would witness the signing of the agreement.