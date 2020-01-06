US troops won’t leave unless Iraq pays back for US air base, says Trump

WASHINGTON, January 6./TASS/. The US troops won’t leave Iraq until Baghdad pays back for an expensive US air base built there, President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it," President Trump said.

"If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq," the president warned.