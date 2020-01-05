US believes Iran may execute cyberattack or terrorist attack following Soleimani’s killing

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. Iran’s leadership may execute a terrorist attack or a cyberattack against the US’ critical infrastructure after the killing of Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Saturday following the US air forces’ operation targeted at the general.

"Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States. Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States," the statement said.

According to the document, Tehran "likely views terrorist activities as an option to deter or retaliate against its perceived adversaries." "In many instances, Iran has targeted United States interests through its partners such as (Lebanese Shiite party) Hizballah," the statement said.

"At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland. Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States," the Department of Homeland Security noted.