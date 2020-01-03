US State Department designates Shi’a paramilitary group active in Iraq as terrorists

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has placed the Shi’a paramilitary group Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) active in Iraq on the list of foreign terrorist organizations, claiming that the group has ties to Tehran, the US State Department informed in a statement on Friday.

"AAH and its leaders are violent proxies of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo said. "Acting on behalf of their masters in Tehran, they use violence and terror to further the Iranian regime’s efforts to undermine Iraqi sovereignty," he claimed.

According to Washington, "AAH is extensively funded and trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force."

"These designations seek to deny AAH and its leadership the resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks," the US State Department informed. "AAH, led by Qays and Laith al-Khazali, is an Iran-backed, militant organization that has claimed responsibility for more than 6,000 attacks against U.S. and Coalitions forces since its creation in 2006," the US diplomats claimed.