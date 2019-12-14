LPR urges Kiev to submit amendments to Ukraine’s constitution to Donbass’ approval

LUGANSK, December 14. /TASS/. Lugansk People’s Republic insists on making sure that Kiev submits amendments to the Ukrainian constitution on decentralization of power to the approval of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), according to Chairman of the LPR’s People’s Council Denis Miroshnichenko.

"Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada’s consideration draft amendments to the constitution on decentralization of power in Ukraine. Those amendments have nothing to do with Ukraine’s compliance with the Minsk Accords and decisions stated within the framework of the latest meeting of the ‘Normandy Four’ leaders," Miroshnichenko was quoted as saying by LuganskInformCenter on Saturday.

The Minsk Accords stipulate that "all amendments concerning the special status of Donbass should take into account its specifics and are obligatory for approval by the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic," he stressed.

"We dismiss any ‘decentralization’ adopted without LPR’s and DPR’s approval, and request discussing those amendments at the next meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk on December 18," Miroshnichenko noted.

Zelensky submitted the decentralization bill to the Verkhovna Rada on December 13. The text of the document is not available on the parliament’s website.