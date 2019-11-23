Curfew imposed across Colombian capital

BOGOTA, November 23. /TASS/. The Colombian authorities have imposed a curfew in all parts of Bogota over continuing protests, President Ivan Duque said on Friday.

"I asked Bogota's mayor Enrique Penalosa to impose a curfew across the city starting from 9pm," Duque wrote on his official account on Twitter.

Duque said that that way the authorities hope "to guarantee security for all residents of Bogota."

The Colombian president earlier said that a curfew will be introduced only in three parts of the capital.

Demonstrations started across Colombia on Thursday. Protesters took to the streets to express their discontent with the social and economic policies of the administration of president Ivan Duque. The authorities ordered to close all land and sea borders until Friday morning. According to Colombia's Interior Ministry, over 207,000 people took part in protests across the country.

In some cities, peaceful demonstrations turned into clashes with police. Security forces used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets. The authorities of several settlements imposed curfews. On Friday, Colombia's defense minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said that three people died and 273 others were injured in clashes with police.