Russian national Burkov extradited from Israel to US — Department of Justice

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. Russian national Alexei Burkov has been extradited from Israel to Russia, he is currently in US custody pending his court verdict set to take place later on Tuesday, the US Department of Justice informed TASS.

"I can confirm that Alexei Burkov was extradited from Israel to the United States. He is currently in U.S. custody pending his initial court appearance today at 2:00 p.m. [local time, 22:00 Moscow time — TASS] before U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson at the Alexandria federal courthouse in the Eastern District of Virginia," a department spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman told TASS.

Russian citizen Alexei Burkov was detained during a passport check at Washington’s request while trying to leave Israel on December 13, 2015. His case was considered by Israel’s district court behind closed doors.

The American authorities insist on his extradition because they allegedly had evidence that Burkov was complicit in cyber-crimes. Russia earlier filed a request to Israel on Burkov’s extradition.

On October 30, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed an order on extraditing Burkov to the US. On November 3, the Russian’s attorneys lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court of Israel against the justice minister’s decision, asking it to ban the extradition. The judge ruled to suspend the extradition procedure to the US until a decision was made on this request. On November 10, the Supreme Court of Israel on Sunday rejected Burkov’s appeal. His lawyer told TASS that the decision was final and nothing would prevent his extradition to the US.