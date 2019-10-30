Israeli justice minister approves extradition of Russian citizen to US — paper

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana on Wednesday signed off the extradition of Russian citizen Alexei Burkov to the United States, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made after "many in-depth deliberations conducted with various officials, including legal and diplomatic officials," the paper quoted a Justice Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Russian citizen Alexei Burkov was detained during the passport check at the US request while trying to leave Israel on December 13, 2015. The American authorities insist on his extradition because Burkov is suspected of complicity in cybercrimes.

Burkov’s case was considered by a court in Jerusalem behind closed doors. Russian diplomats in Israel requested of repatriating him to Russia.

Meanwhile, Burkov’s lawyer Michael Ironi told TASS the defense team would contest the ruling in the Supreme Court.

"The defense would contest the justice minister’s decision in the Supreme Court of Justice of Israel. The minister’s today ruling is wrong. We will contest it," he said.

When asked whether it was possible to prevent Burkov’s extradition, Ironi repled "it’s too early to evaluate any kind of chances.".