DPR People’s Militia signals readiness for disengagement in Petrovskoye

DONETSK, November 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have fired a white signal flare indicating readiness for the disengagement of forces and equipment in the Petrovskoye area, the Donetsk News Agency reported on Saturday.

"A representative of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic fired a white signal flare at 1:00 pm," the report said.

"The Ukrainian side has also fired a white signal flare in sign of readiness to start the resumed disengagement in the Petrovskoye area," the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) added.

The village of Petrovskoye is located on the line of contact about 40 km south of Donetsk. A framework agreement on disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in September 2016. Under the deal, security zones were to be created at three pilot areas on the contact line, namely near Petrovskoye (in the Donetsk People’s Republic, or DPR), Zolotoye and Stanitsa Luganskaya (both in the Lugansk People’s Republic, or LPR).