Hungary interested in improved relations between Russia, NATO — PM

BUDAPEST, October 30. /TASS/. Hungary supports stabilization of relations between Russia and NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the press conference held on the outcomes of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Hungary is interested in the improvement of relations between NATO and the Russian Federation. Our historical and political experience shows that if there is tension between the western and eastern parts of Europe, Hungary always loses," he said.

The prime minister stressed that as a member of NATO and the EU, Hungary will continue cooperating with Russia at the political level.

On the outcomes of Wednesday’s talks between Putin and Orban, several bilateral agreements have been signed.

Putin and Orban previously held talks in Moscow in September 2018, and the latest visit of Putin to Budapest took place in August 2017.