US diplomats suspected of violating rules for foreign visitors in Arkhangelsk Region

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Three US diplomats were removed from the Nyonoksa-Severodvinsk train in the Russian northern Arkhangelsk Region, after being suspected of violating the requirements for foreigners visiting Russia, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

"The incident took place on October 14," the source said.

The diplomats are suspected of an administrative offence under Article 18.8 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences ("violating by a foreign citizen or a stateless person the rules for entry to the Russian Federation or the regimen for staying (residing) in the Russian Federation"). Severodvinsk is a city which foreign nationals need official permission to visit.

Arkhangelsk Regional Governor Igor Orlov told TASS he had no information on the issue.

"I am not dealing with this issue, it falls outside the purview of a governor," he said.