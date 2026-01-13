Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.29% to 2,694.01 points and 1,077.11 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.45 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.284 rubles.

As of 10:17 a.m. Moscow time (07:17 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.32% at 2,693.36 points and at 1,076.88 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.4 kopecks at 11.274 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.12% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,705.11 points.