US uses 'Chinese threat' excuse to mask its military expansion in Arctic — newspaper

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. The US is trying to hide its plans for military expansion in the Arctic by invoking an alleged Chinese threat in this region, Global Times reported.

"The US' hype about a so-called 'China's Arctic threat' is, in essence, an attempt to confuse the public and conceal its own military expansion, unilateral resource extraction, and pursuit of hegemony in the Arctic. By invoking the 'China threat' narrative, the US seeks to create excuses and shift attention for its ambition toward Greenland, with the real aim of turning Greenland into a strategic forward base against China and Russia, serving the strategic interests of 'America First.' There is no evidence whatsoever to support claims of ‘Chinese economic plunder’ or a ‘military presence.’ On the contrary, China's capital, technology, markets, knowledge and experience in recent years have played a constructive role in Arctic development," the newspaper noted.

Global Times recalled that during the Cold War, the Arctic Ocean was a "forward frontline" of strategic confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union. In the 21st century, the Arctic has once again become a center of geopolitical struggle over security, a development that concerns the international community.

"In 2024, the US released a new Arctic strategy that frames China-Russia cooperation in the Arctic as a 'threat,' which in essence serves as a pretext for its own expansion in the Arctic region. This is extremely detrimental to security and development in the Arctic region. It not only hinders climate and ecological protection, but also obstructs humanity's collective efforts to develop and utilize Arctic resources and shipping routes," the newspaper pointed out.