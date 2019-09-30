Funeral service for Jacques Chirac begins in Paris

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. Funeral service for former French leader Jacques Chirac, who passed away on September 26, has begun on Monday afternoon at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders are attending the memorial service along with the relatives of Chirac. Former French leaders Nicolas Sarkozy, Francois Hollande and Valery Giscard d'Estaing are also in attendance.

Thousands of Parisians have gathered near the church several hours before the foreign delegations’ arrival to Saint-Sulpice to pay tribute to the renowned politician. The coffin, draped in the French flag, was carried into the church by officers of the French Republican Guard.

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit is leading the memorial service. He welcomed the foreign leaders who came to honor the memory of Chirac. The archbishop expressed his condolences to the former leader’s widow Bernadette Chirac, who was unable to attend the ceremony for health reasons.

France has marked Monday a day of national mourning in honor of Jacque Chirac, who died on September 26 at the age of 86.