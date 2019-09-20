Bulgarian PM confirms intention to develop relations with Russia

SOFIA, September 20. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov stated on Friday, addressing members of the National Assembly (parliament) of the country, his intention to continue to develop practical relations with Russia. TV channel Kanal 3 broadcast the session.

"We will develop relations with Russia on a practical and mutually beneficial basis," Borisov told the MPs.

Speaking about the possible lifting of sanctions against Russia, the government head reported that this issue is too difficult for Bulgaria.

"The issue of the sanctions [directed against Russia] is too difficult for Bulgaria. Many speak against the sanctions, but the EU Council votes for it; there is hypocrisy [on this issue.] However, many changes take place, and I think that relations between the new Ukrainian president and the Russian president will normalize. If the Minsk agreements are implemented, sanctions will become irrelevant. Still, we can see that the number of sanctions imposed by countries against each other is growing, and it greatly affects trade and relations," the prime minister noted.

"We’ve always said that Europe and NATO are our strategic partners. Still, we did a lot for Russia’s benefit as well, and its administration highly values it. We will continue to work with the Russian Federation practically, <...> on a mutually beneficial basis," Borisov said.

The prime minister highlighted that the implementation of the Balkan Stream pipeline project from Turkey’s border to Serbia through the country’s territory continues and it is to be completed in early 2020. The joint work is also being carried out on the project of the Belene Nuclear Power Plant’s construction.