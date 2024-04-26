At least 20,000 Azerbaijani citizens to return to Karabakh by end of 2024 — Aliyev

BAKU, April 26. /TASS/. Baku plans to bring 20,000 Azerbaijani citizens - former internally displaced persons - back to Nagorno-Karabakh by the end of 2024, President Ilham Aliyev said at a press conference after his talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

"Only three and a half years have gone by since the end of the war [in Karabakh], 6,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to their ancestral lands, and this process is continuing. By the end of this year, 20,000 internally displaced persons will return to their homeland," he said.

Aliyev emphasized that Karabakh’s reconstruction is a nationwide challenge for Azerbaijan. The president said that 12 billion manat ($7 billion) had already been earmarked to reconstruct the region.

In 2024, it is planned to allocate $2.4 billion for reconstruction work in Karabakh.