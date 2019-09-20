Russian investigators to question suspected North Korean poachers onboard vessels

"They [vessels with North Korean citizens] will be at the [port’s] roadstead. A consul-general and representatives of the investigative department should probably visit them. [All investigative activities and checks] should be carried out onboard the vessels," a spokesman said.

VLADIVOSTOK, September 20. /TASS/. An investigation against North Korean fishermen, who attacked Russian border guards in the Sea of Japan, will be carried out onboard the vessels and in the presence of the DPRK’s consul-general, the Federal Security Service’s Border Service for the Primorye Region told TASS.

The convoy arrived at the port of Nakhodka earlier on Friday with a serious delay while on the way from the place of detention in the Sea of Japan. The delay had been caused by bad weather conditions and low speed of some North Korean ships.

According to the FSB, on Tuesday Russian border guards spotted two North Korean vessels and 11 motorboats poaching in Russia’s exclusive economic zone near Yamato Bank in the Sea of Japan. The crew of one of the vessels staged an armed attack on the Russian border guards, injuring four of them. One of the guards received gunshot wounds. The FSB said the border guards’ life was not in danger.

A total of 161 North Korean citizens were detained, some of them were injured and provided with medical assistance.

The Russian Investigative Committee said a criminal case had been launched into the attack on Russian border guards.