Russia, US must cooperate in fight against terrorism, says senator

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and the USA must cooperate in the fight against terrorism and work together on non-proliferation of mass weapons, despite their differences, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday during the meeting with US senator Mike Lee.

"I am confident that then-USSR and the USA that established the anti-Hitler coalition back in the day were divided by much more than modern Russia and modern United States. Today, we face challenges and threats no less serious than before: international terrorism, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, food security, cybersecurity. There are so many issues that we can and must cooperate on," Kosachev said during the meeting held at the Russian Federation Council.

He reminded that September 1 marked the events timed to the anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War. "To my mind, one of the main lessons that humanity must learn from that war is that even when we are divided by certain positions and approaches, we must have enough political responsibility to unite and cooperate in the face of common threats," Kosachev stressed.

Earlier, the Politico daily informed that US Republican senator Mike Lee (from the state of Utah) was granted a Russian visa this week. During his visit to Russia, the senator plans to meet with representatives of government and the business community, as well as with US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman.