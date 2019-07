UNITED NATIONS, July 30. /TASS/. The west is trying to preserve a terrorist enclave in Idlib, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told a UN Security Council meeting on Idlib on Tuesday.

"Preserving the terrorist enclave in Idlib is the key aim that our western colleagues are pursuing," he said, commenting on the accusations that Russia had carried out airstrikes in this Syrian province.