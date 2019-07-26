BRICS nations hail efforts towards denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, support efforts towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as follows from a joint statement of the BRICS foreign ministers that was posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday.

"The Ministers welcomed recent developments to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and maintain peace and stability in North East Asia. They reaffirmed the commitment for a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation," the document says.

During his visit to South Korea on June 30, US President Donald Trump visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea where he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the border village of Panmunjeom. Later, Trump said they had agreed to resume working-level consultations on denuclearization within two or three weeks.