Seoul lodges protest with Russia over jet incident

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s Charge d'Affaires Maxim Volkov to hand him a note of protest over Tuesday’s jet incident above the Sea of Japan, the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff alleged earlier on Tuesday that three Russian and two Chinese warplanes had violated the country’s air defense identification zone over the Liancourt Rocks. In response, South Korea’s F-15 and F-16 jets were scrambled and fired warning shots.

The Russian Defense Ministry repeatedly points out that the Airspace Force conducts flights in accordance with international rules. On Tuesday, the ministry said that two Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers had conducted a scheduled flight above the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan without violating other countries’ airspace.