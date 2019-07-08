Militants shell 7 settlements in Syria in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Militants have shelled seven settlements in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia in the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Al Jammasiya, Kafer Nbuda, Jalama, Al Huash, Qalat Al Mudiq in the Hama provinces, and the settlements of Kara Galia and Mamuhiya in the Latakia province," Bakin said.

He added that refugees continue to return to their homes. Officers from the Russian reconciliation center have ensured operation of ten checkpoints for returning refugees. According to latest reports, a total of 401,464 people returned to their homes in Syria, including internally displaced persons.

"The Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed units to stop provocations and join the process of peaceful reconciliation in areas under their control," Bakin said.