UN Syria envoy says he will visit Damascus next week

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has told TASS that he will discuss the work of the Constitutional Committee in Damascus next week.

"I look forward to traveling to Damascus next week in hopes of moving the political process forward in a substantive way. Since becoming the Special Envoy, I have already had three constructive meetings with Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem and I expect to have in-depth discussions with him and other senior officials," he stressed. "I look forward to progressing toward the conclusion of the composition and rules of procedures for the Constitutional Committee and moving ahead on that."

"I also strongly believe that progress on detainees, abductees, and missing persons, if done in a meaningful way and at a meaningful scale, could make a big positive impact on the process. This is an issue that touches almost every Syrian family, and is iconic of what the human tragedy of this conflict is about," Pedersen went on to say.

According to the UN envoy, the Syrian people’s faith in a political process after more than eight years of the armed conflict is "incredibly low, and that is understandable." "I am determined to find entry points to make it clear there must be a better future," he said.