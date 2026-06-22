Cabo Verde, Uruguay share points in World Cup clash

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Uruguay and Cabo Verde played out a 2-2 draw in a second-round group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, Florida.

Uruguay took the lead through Maximiliano Araujo in the 44th minute, before Agustin Canobbio doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time (45+6). Cabo Verde responded through Kevin Pina in the 21st minute and Helio Varela in the 61st, completing the comeback. Pina was substituted in the 70th minute, while Cabo Verde forward Gilson Benchimol featured for 58 minutes.

The match marked only the second World Cup appearance for Cabo Verde. Earlier in the tournament, they held Spain to a 0-0 draw.

Spain leads Group H with four points, followed by Cabo Verde and Uruguay on two points each. Saudi Arabia sits bottom with one point.

In the final group fixtures, Uruguay will face Spain, while Cabo Verde will meet Saudi Arabia.