WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The Turkey national team lost to Paraguay 0:1 in the second round of the World Cup group stage. The match took place in Santa Clara, California, USA.

The goal was scored by Matias Galarza 64 seconds after the start of the game, setting a tournament record for this statistic. The previous record was set earlier on the same game day when Moroccan Ismael Saibari scored at the 71st second of the match against Scotland (1:0).

At the end of the first half, the Paraguay team was left with ten men. Forward Miguel Almiron was sent off for covering his mouth with his hand during a conflict situation. He became the first player in history to receive a red card for such an infraction.

Turkey, competing in Group D, has lost any chance of advancing to the playoffs. In the first round, the Turks lost to Australia (0:2). In the final group stage match, Australia and Paraguay will play each other, meaning Turkey cannot rise from last place in the group. The Turks became the second team to lose their chances of advancing to the playoffs. Earlier, TASS reported that Haiti would end their title bid after the group stage.

The group leader is the United States, which has won both matches and secured a spot in the playoff matches. In the third round, they will face Turkey. The final matches of this group will take place on the night of June 26.

The FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.

The Argentinian national team is the defending world champion.