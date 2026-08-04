Russian men’s volleyball team chooses to skip 2027 FIVB World Cup in Poland

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian men's national volleyball team has decided to withdraw from the 2027 FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) World Cup in Poland, President of the Russian Volleyball Federation (RVF) Stanislav Shevchenko said on Tuesday.

"As for the 2027 World Cup in Poland, a decision had been made to withdraw from this tournament for security reasons. We believe that there will be little sports and a lot of politics at this tournament," the RVF’s press office quoted Shevchenko as saying in a statement.

"At the same time, we continue our joint work with the International Volleyball Federation [FIVB] on the potential participation of the [Russian] women's national team in the first World Cup in the history of North America, which will be hosted by the United States and Canada in 2027," he continued.

"We expect a fair decision that will benefit the entire volleyball community and make this important tournament even more spectacular and competitive," Shevchenko added.